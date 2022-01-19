Ronaldo Could leave Man Utd at End of Season

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United at the end of the season if the team fails to qualify for for the Champions League, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese legend held talks with incoming chief executive Richard Arnold a few days ago, and made it clear that he wanted to play in Europe's main competitions next season.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season and have found themselves drifting away from Champions League spots.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer after a three-year spell at Juventus.

He signed a two-year deal for an initial fee of £12.86 million and the potential for an additional £6.85 million in performance related bonuses.