  3. Ronaldo Could Link Up with Messi at PSG

Published February 17th, 2022 - 12:37 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain are planning to take advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertainty in regards to his future at Manchester United by moving for him this summer.

90min claims that PSG are open to signing the 37-year-old.

The Portuguese star could find himself linking up with eternal rival Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes next season.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals and made three assists in 28 appearances so far this season for United across all competitions.

The veteran striker is tied to the English giants until the summer of 2023.

The Portuguese's current market value is at €35 million according to Transfermarkt.

