Ronaldo Could Replace Mbappe at PSG Next Year

Paris Saint-Germain will try to replace Kylian Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 according to Spanish Daily newspaper AS.

Both stars are entering the final year of their contracts and will become free agents next summer.

The Portuguese legend might fancy moving to the French capital to play alongside his arch rival Lionel Messi who signed for the club a couple of days ago.

On the other hand, Mbappe always dreamed of joining Real Madrid and renewing his current contract is something that remains to be seen.

As for Ronaldo, earlier reports claimed that he wanted to leave Juve this transfer window, but due to his high wages, no substantial offer came his way forcing him to see out the remaining year of his contract.

The 36-year-old was Serie A's top goal scorer last season with 29 goals in 33 appearances.