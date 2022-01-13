Ronaldo Defends Man Utd Boss Rangnick

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has jumped to the defense of interim boss Ralf Rangnick in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Portuguese icon believes that the German coach still needs time to implement his vision.

Ronaldo said: "Since he arrived five weeks ago he changed many things. But he needs time to put his ideas across to the players.

"It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job. We know we aren't playing the best football but we have many games to improve.

"Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job."

"I still believe that we are capable of doing a good season. We know it's going to take time to make the ideas of the new coach on the pitch.

"But I'm looking forward. We have to work hard, we have to be together as players. We know we are not in the best moment, but I believe with working hard we can achieve important things, even this year."