Ronaldo Fed Up with Man Utd’s Hierarchy

Cristiano Ronaldo has had enough of Manchester United’s hierarchy due to their ‘erratic sporting decisions’, according to Sport.

The 36-year-old has done his part since returning to Old Trafford last summer.

He has bagged 14 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is far from happy with what is happening at the club this season.

He also feels the arrival of Ralf Rangnick has not brought the change that was needed.

The Catalan newspaper claims that Ronaldo could be offered to Barcelona as the Portuguese star feels his return to Manchester United has not worked out.