Ronaldo Hits Back at 'Jealous' Rooney

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

The England icon criticized the Portugal international on Sky Sports following United's 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Rooney said that the 37-year-old failed upon his return to Old Trafford.

He then called for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to leave at the end of the season.

The Derby County boss then posted a photo of him alongside Jamie Carragher and Sky Sports presenter David Jones to Instagram.

Ronaldo took the opportunity to hit back at Rooney's criticism by commenting on the post.

He wrote: 'Two Jealous.'