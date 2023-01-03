Ronaldo posts medical update ahead of Al-Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia for his official unveiling at Al-Nassr and has ticked another important box there with his “medical done”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has agreed a lucrative contract in the Middle East that will see him take on a first challenge at club level outside of Europe. Ronaldo became a free agent when his contract was terminated at Manchester United in December, with several landing spots mooted for him before Al-Nassr eventually won the race for a much sought-after signature.

Ronaldo passes medical (Image credit: Ronaldo's official Instagram account)



THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo confirming on social media that he has passed a medical in Saudi Arabia, he is now clear to complete the formalities of a surprising career move that will see him presented to an excited new fan base later on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT? There have been reports of Ronaldo having an exit clause in his Al-Nassr contract that would allow him to leave for Newcastle if the Magpies secure Champions League qualification this season, but for now the 37-year-old is readying himself for a shot at domestic title glory in the Saudi Pro League.

By Chris Burton