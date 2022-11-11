Ronaldo selected for 2022 World Cup as Portugal squad unveiled

Portugal on Thursday named their Qatar 2022 squad, with the team's experienced star Cristiano Ronaldo going for his fifth FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced the 26-man squad in a statement after head coach Fernando Santos made his choice.

Ronaldo, 37, is among the Portuguese players that will go to Qatar this winter. The Manchester United forward previously played in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the World Cup.

In addition, Pepe, a former Real Madrid central defender, was called for national duty despite his advanced age.

Pepe, 39, returned to Porto in 2019, and is still playing there.

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan) are the other stars that will play for Portugal in Qatar.

Portugal will seek a Round of 16 ticket in Group H where Santos' men will take on Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held in the Northern Hemisphere's winter, will kick off on Nov. 20.

Portugal's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan) and Ricardo Horta (Braga)