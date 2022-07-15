Ronaldo Set to Reject €275m Saudi Offer

ESPN claims that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to reject a mouth-watering offer from Saudi Arabia in favor of staying in Europe.

Reports emerged on Thursday of a €275 million offer that the Portuguese star received from a Middle East club.

However, the 37-year-old wants to seal a move to a team that plays in the Champions League.

Ronaldo's current deal with the Red Devils will reach its end next year, but the veteran star has informed the club that he plans to leave this summer.

United failed to clinch qualification to the Champions League forcing the star to consider other options.