Ronaldo 'torn' between Newcastle and Al-Nassr FC

Following the dramatic announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have mutually parted ways, Spanish outlet Marca reports that the Portugal international is "torn" between a January move to Newcastle and Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

It is thought that both sides are the only ones who could afford Ronaldo's exuberant £520k-a-week wage demands, with the Magpies offering the more competitive option. Eddie Howe's side are currently sitting third in the Premier League, above the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ten Hag want Sesko to replace Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag wants RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, according to The Telegraph.

The 19-year-old Slovenian was bought for around £21.6m in August by RB Leipzig before being loaned out to Salzburg.