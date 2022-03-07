Ronaldo Traveled to Portugal Instead of Attending Manchester Derby

Cristiano Ronaldo took a controversial trip to Portugal instead of attending the Manchester derby on Sunday.

The 37-year-old did not take part in the match that City won 4-1 due a hip flexor injury, according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But instead of being alongside the team, the Portuguese star traveled to his homeland.

The Athletic claims that the unexpected trip left the Manchester United dressing room in shock.

Injured players are not obliged to attend matches, but the veteran's presence could have given his teammates a much needed boost at the Etihad.

Rangnick explained Ronaldo’s absence and went on to defend United's medical team.

The German boss said: “I have to believe our medical department.

“Our doctor came to me on Friday morning to say Cristiano couldn’t train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same on Saturday.”