Ronaldo Was Offered to Barcelona Before Man Utd Return

Jorge Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona before sealing a move to Manchester United, reports Radio Cataluyna.

The Mercurial striker wanted to leave Juventus and his agent tried to find him a suitable destination.

The 36-year-old was linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and United in the previous weeks.

A move to Barcelona seemed unlikely due to the Portuguese's ties to Real Madrid.

However, Mendes called Barca president Joan Laporta, but the proposal was rejected given the club's financial problems and the politics around Lionel Messi's unexpected exit.

Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with Manchester United with an option to extend for one more season.

He is set to make his debut when the Red Devils face Newcastle United on September 11.