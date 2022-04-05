Rooney: Time Has Come for Pogba to Leave Man Utd

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney believes that the time has come for Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford.

The Frenchman returned to United in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million (£89.3 million).

However, the midfielder has failed to live up to his huge price tag due to inconsistent performances.

His current deal with the Red Devils is set to run out this summer.

Former striker Rooney feels now is the time for Pogba to find a new club.

“I think it’s got to the point now where it’s probably better if he moves on,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“If Paul is honest with himself, he's probably not had the impact he would have liked since he returned.

“I watch him play for France and it’s a completely different player. His ability, his vision, control of the game is there in every game for France.

“It hasn’t quite worked for him at Manchester United and I think there’s a few players they need to let go.”