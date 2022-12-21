Rozner and Mansell secure final spots for Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi

European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald has selected Antoine Rozner and Richard Mansell as the final players for their respective Continental Europe and Great Britain and Ireland teams as preparations continue ahead of next year’s inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15.

Having worked in close consultation with Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who will both compete as playing Captains, Donald announced 18 players at the end of November following the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The former World Number One left one position vacant in both teams for players to impress in the final stages of the DP World Tour calendar season and today he confirmed the full roster of 20 players set to descend on Abu Dhabi Golf Club in less than a month.

Rozner joins Molinari and his Continental Europe teammates having stormed to his third DP World Tour title in as many years as he claimed a five-shot victory at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on Sunday.

The Frenchman entered the final round with a two-shot lead but stretched that advantage to five strokes at the turn. A birdie at the last saw the 29-year-old sign for a five-under-par 67 to finish at 19 under and rise to fourth in the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and 12th on the European Ryder Cup Points List.

Mansell will join the Great Britain and Ireland team, led by two-time Ryder Cup player Fleetwood, after enjoying his best season to date on the DP World Tour. The 27-year-old has made the most of his playing opportunities in 2022 regaining full playing privileges after finishing 44th on the Rankings in a year which, despite limited starts, included two third-place finishes and four further top tens.

Donald, the 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain, said: “With less than a month to go until the Hero Cup, I’m delighted to have our full roster of 20 players confirmed and excited to have Antoine and Richard joining their respective teams at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“We have a fantastic mix of Major Champions and Ryder Cup players, alongside those who are hoping to secure their debut for Team Europe in Rome next September, and the Hero Cup will provide me with a fantastic opportunity to see how these players adapt and react in a team environment.”

Molinari, the Continental Europe Captain and 2018 Open Champion, said: “It’s great to have our team finalised for the Hero Cup and I’m looking forward to leading this talented group of players. Being part of a team is something I have enjoyed immensely in my career and I’m sure all of our players will be looking forward to the week, including Antoine, who played some incredible golf last week to win his title in Mauritius.”

Fleetwood, who partnered Molinari at the Ryder Cup in 2018 to deliver four points for Europe and recently sealed his sixth DP World Tour victory at the Nedbank Golf Championship, said: “I am really pleased with the group of players who form our Great Britain and Ireland team for next year. Richard is a terrific addition after his best season on the DP World Tour and I’m just really excited to get out there in a few weeks’ time with this group.”

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We are delighted that the Continental Europe and Great Britain and Ireland teams have been confirmed for the inaugural Hero Cup in January 2023. This unique event with an innovative format brings together 20 of the most talented golfers from Europe for an exciting match play contest. We look forward to a week of world class golf.”

Guests can register for free general admission tickets via Ticketmaster.

2023 Hero Cup Teams