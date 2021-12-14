Rudiger Set to Join Real Madrid on a Free Transfer

  1. Home
Published December 14th, 2021 - 12:16 GMT
Antonio Rudiger (Photo: AFP)
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to leave for free at the end of season after rejecting a £140,000-a-week contract.

The German international will likely move to Real Madrid on a free transfer as things stand.

The 28-year-old star has won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League with the Blues and is now ready to experience a new challenge.

Rudiger established himself at Chelsea following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and became one of the best center-backs in England.

He joined the European champions in 2017 from Roma for a reported initial fee of £29 million on a five-year deal.

