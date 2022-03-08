Russian Gymnast Kuliak Has no Regrets Over Wearing 'Z' Symbol

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has insisted he has no regrets over wearing a symbol that supports his country's military attack on Ukraine.

The Russian wore a letter 'Z' on his chest when receiving his bronze medal in the parallel bars in a World Cup event that was held in Doha on Saturday.

The letter has been seen on the sides of Russian tanks, and those who choose to wear it are showing their support for Russia's actions.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has deemed the 20-year-old's move as 'shocking behavior' and has asked its Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to launch an investigation.

Kuliak who now faces a lengthy ban told Russia Today in regards to his move: 'If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter "Z" on my chest or not, I would do the same.

'I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be "for victory" and "for peace". I just wanted to show my position.

'As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace.'