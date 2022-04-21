Sainz Extends Ferrari Contract Until 2024

Carlos Sainz has extended his contract with Ferrari by two years until the end of 2024, the Italian Formula One team announced on Thursday ahead of the fourth Grand Prix of the season in Imola.

The 27-year-old Spaniard started at Ferrari in 2021 after two seasons with McLaren.

"I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable," Sainz said.

Having made his Formula One debut with Toro Rosso in 2015, Sainz has taken part in 143 Grand Prix races, bagging eight podiums.

He finished fifth in the drivers' standings last season, ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

But this season has seen Leclerc take a solid lead after three races, on 71 points, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell (37pts) and Sainz (33).

"In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities," said Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal.

