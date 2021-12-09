Salah Prefers Man City over Barcelona

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would rather move to Manchester City than Barcelona once his contract reaches its end, according to El Nacional.

The Egypt international has scored 20 goals and made nine assists in 21 appearances for the Reds this season so far.

The 29-year-old is currently negotiating a contract extension and is reportedly demanding around £450,000 per week.

Barca have been linked with the striker in recent months, but it is unlikely he will opt for a move there considering the financial difficulties that the club is facing.

However, a move to Manchester City would seem more likely as he ‘would only leave Liverpool to join another project that aspires to absolutely everything’.