Salah Demanding £500,000 Per Week at Liverpool

Football Insider has reported that Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah is asking for £500,000 per week to extend his contract.

The 29-year-old scored a hat-trick on Sunday to give the Reds a memorable 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He is still tied to the Anfield outfit until the summer of 2023, and the management is keen on ensuring his stay amid interest from Real Madrid.

Salah expressed his desire to remain at Liverpool for the rest of his career, but he is demanding to become the club's highest earner first.

The Egypt international is the Premier League's top goalscorer this season with 10 goals to his name so far.