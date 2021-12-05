Salah Happy to Hear Barcelona Want Him But Prefers Liverpool Stay

Mohamed Salah is “happy” to hear that Barcelona are interested in signing him but admits he prefers to stay at Liverpool.

It is believed that Barca's new head coach Xavi is an admirer of the Egyptian star and is planning to bring him to Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old is negotiating a contract extension at Anfield, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Salah responded in an interview with MBC to rumors linking him to Barcelona: “I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me.

"This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world."