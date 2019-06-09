Salah Joins Forces with Adidas to End Marine Plastic Pollution

The man of the hour, Mohamed Salah, is no stranger to philanthropy and social campaigns, having funded the building of a school in his hometown village of Nagrig and taken part in an initiative to combat youth drug addiciton.

The UEFA Champions League winner has now taken on a bigger role to shed light on one of the biggest threats our planet is facing: Plastic pollution.

June 8 is World Oceans Day and Adidas plans on getting everyone involved in cleaning our seas and oceans with the global movement: Run For The Ocean.

An official collaborative product line, Adidas Parley, was launched by Adidas and Parley to address environmental threats to the world’s oceans due to plastic pollution. Adidas Parley shoes are produced with plastic ocean debris and are currently raising money to help educate young people on ways to reduce ocean plastic.

A motivating ad featuring Mohamed Salah alongside other athletes such as former English footballer David Beckham, tennis players Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki, and supermodel Karlie Kloss was released in support of the campaign.

For every kilometer tracked with the Runtastic app during the challenge, $1 (up to $1.5mn) will be contributed to fighting marine plastic pollution. If you have the positive urge to save our planet, download the app for iOS or Android and start running.

What are you waiting for? Put on your running shoes and go!

By Dina Hashish