Salah: My Renewal Demands Aren't Crazy

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has revealed that he intends to stay at Anfield in an exclusive interview with GQ.

The Egypt international is still waiting for a renewal offer that meets his demands.

The 29-year-old has insisted that signing a new deal remains his first option.

He said: "I want to stay, but it is not something that is in my hands.

"It depends on them. They know what I want. I am not asking for anything crazy."

"I have been here for five years now. I know the club very well. I love the fans, they love me. But now it is in the hands of the board."

Salah moved to Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for £37 million and has helped the Reds win both the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

The Egyptian is preparing to lead his national team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.