Salah Ready to Commit to Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is now pushing towards signing a new deal with the Premier League giants, according to the Mirror.

The Egypt international is set to agree a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until the end of his career.

The 29-year-old's demands were deemed too high by the Reds and negotiations between the two sides stalled.

Salah rejected a recent £400,000 a week offer from Liverpool.

The club feared that the player might run down his deal making him a free agent in the summer of 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing the former Roma star.

But the Egyptian is now prepared to compromise on his initial demands of £500,000-a-week in wages.