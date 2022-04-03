Salah Ready to Commit to Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is now pushing towards signing a new deal with the Premier League giants, according to the Mirror.
The Egypt international is set to agree a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until the end of his career.
The 29-year-old's demands were deemed too high by the Reds and negotiations between the two sides stalled.
Salah rejected a recent £400,000 a week offer from Liverpool.
The club feared that the player might run down his deal making him a free agent in the summer of 2023.
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing the former Roma star.
But the Egyptian is now prepared to compromise on his initial demands of £500,000-a-week in wages.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)