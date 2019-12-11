'Salah Should Win Nobel Prize for Physics'

Mohamed Salah has sent Twitter into a spin after scoring a marvellous second goal for Liverpool in a vital Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds were not guaranteed to progress from the group stage before kickoff and Napoli cantering to a 3-0 halftime lead put more pressure on the Merseysiders. The last team to be eliminated in the group stage as holders were Chelsea in 2012.

Salah had missed some presentable chances in the first period of an open game that Salzburg needed to win to advance.

It was scoreless at the break, but Naby Keita scored just before the hour mark to ease any concerns Liverpool may have had, but it was Salah’s intervention that secured all three points and set social media ablaze.

The Egypt international latched on to a weak header toward his own goalkeeper by Salzburg defender Jerome Onguene and rounded Cican Stankovic before scoring from a seemingly impossible angle with his right foot.