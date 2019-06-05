Salah Slams Journalists for Blocking Way to Eid Prayer

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah took to Twitter to criticize journalists for blocking his route to Eid al-Fitr prayer Wednesday in Nagrig, Egypt.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day festival ending the fasting month of Ramadan.

Salah said he has been unable to leave his house to observe Eid al-Fitr because of the journalists and "people" around his property.

"One isn't able to go out of the house for Eid prayer because of what some journalists and people are doing," Salah tweeted.

"This has nothing to do with love. What this is called is a lack of respect and especially a lack of professionalism."

Salah, 26, scored on a penalty kick in the 2nd minute of the Reds' Champions League final win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Madrid.

This isn't the first time Salah has had to deal with patrons gathering around his home. Hundreds of people flocked to the property in 2018 after his address was leaked on Facebook.

Salah seemed to enjoy that gathering, as he walked out of his home to take photos and sign autographs for fans following Egypt's exit from the 2018 World Cup.

A Stanford University study released last week found that hate crimes have fallen by nearly 19 percent in Merseyside County (Liverpool, England) and anti-Muslim comments online have fallen by 50 percent since the Premier League club signed Salah in 2017.