Salah Tells Teammates He Prefers Liverpool Stay

Published March 17th, 2022 - 12:58 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)

Mohamed Salah has told his Liverpool teammates that his main priority it to sign a new deal, according to BILD.

The Egyptian star still has less than 18 months in current contract, and talks regarding a new agreement are taking a long time.

Despite all the delays in announcing a new deal, the former Roma forward has assured his teammates that he prefers to stay at Anfield.

The 29-year-old is settled in England and with the Premier League giants.

Salah is being followed eagerly by Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The two clubs are set to move for the striker if his renewal negotiations were to stall any further.

