Salah Wants Premier League Stay if Liverpool Extension Can't be Agreed

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah plans to remain in the Premier League if a contract agreement at the Reds cannot be reached, as reported by Football Insider.

The Egypt international has a deal that is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and talks over a renewal have yet to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

The 29-year-old intends to stay in England if he ends up leaving Liverpool next year.

Salah has been Liverpool's top scorer since his arrival in 2017 from Roma.

The striker has 153 goals and 57 assists in 238 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions so far.