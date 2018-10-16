Saudi Arabia Leave it Late to Salvage Draw with Iraq in Riyadh

Photo: goal.com

Saudi Arabia left it late to salvage a draw in their match against Iraq on Monday night, with Abdulaziz Al-Bishi scoring in the 94th minute.

The fixture at the King Saud University Stadium pitted Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Green Falcons against an Asian Cup rival in Iraq, galvanized by the arrival of Slovenian coach Srencko Katanec.

The first half was a cagey affair, with both sides canceling each other out, and Musthafa Nadhim receiving a yellow card just before halftime.

Pizzi rang the changes in the second half, making six subsitutions in total, three coming after Iraq’s opener. Muhannad Ali put the visitors in front with twenty minutes remaining.

Saudi Arabia kept pressing, and were rewarded in the dying minutes when Al-Bishi scored with almost the last kick of the game.