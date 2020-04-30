Saudi Athletic Commission to Launch Series of Virtual Sessions with Sports Stars in Ramadan

Saudi athletes will join virtual sessions throughout Ramadan hosted by the Kingdom’s athletic commission starting on Thursday chaired by Saudi volleyball player Ibrahim Al-Moagil.

The Saudi Athlete Commission is hosting a series of forums for athletes to communicate with sport federations in the Kingdom on the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee’s YouTube channel, the first of which will feature Saudi 100 meter sprint national record holder Abdullah Abkar.

He will be joined by Dalma Malhas, the Saudi Equestrian bronze medalist at the Youth Olympic Games 2010, and the Saudi water polo star Badr Al-Dughathir, the first Saudi to play at the LEN Champions League.

Before announcing the sessions, the commission met with the Olympic committee’s president Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and agreed legal and administrative procedures to ensure rights for the Kingdom’s amateur athletes.

They also agreed to initiate a new registration system across several of Saudi Arabia’s sporting federations called Semi Professional to provide more opportunities for athletes.

Prince Abdulaziz said the forums would be a way for Saudi athletes to discuss and overcome any administrative or technical obstacles that may affect their future.