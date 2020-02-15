Saudi Females Athletes Return with Rich Haul at AWST 2020

Saudi Arabia female athletes, who took part in the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) held in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 2 to 12, returned with a rich haul of medals by winning 12 medals — six silver and an equal number of bronze.

The Saudi equestrian team consisting of female jockeys princess Anoud Bint Abdullah, Lama Alajmi, Ghalia Almousa and Fonoun Alhumaydan bagged the silver medal at the AWST. In addition to the team’s stellar performance, Princess Jawaher Bint Abdulaziz took home the bronze medal for the 100 cm individual competition and Fonoun Alhumaydan silver for the 120 cm.

In athletics competitions, the Kingdom won four medals as the Saudi athletes rubbed shoulders with the best in the region. The runner Noura Saud got the silver medal of the 100m hurdles race in a time of 19:00 seconds, Raghad Al-Suleimani won a silver in the 5000m race and Raghad Bouarish bagged a silver in the high jump and the bronze medal was won by Roua AlSuleimani, Noura Saud, Munira Al Turki and Raghad Bouarish in the 4x100m relay race.

In fencing competitions, Saudi Arabia won two medals. The first was bagged by Nada Abed, Fawzia Al-Khaibri, Mashael Al-Khayal and Lama Al-Fawzan as they clinched a silver medal for the Epee teams competition, while Lyn Al-Fawzan, Nada Abed, Fawzia Al-Khaibri and Sarah Al-Salmi bagged a bronze medal on foil team competition.

Saudi team, comprising Sarah Bint Salloum, Mashael Al-Otaibi, Shaden Al-Marshoud and Haifa Al-Khunaizan from the Riyadh Center Club, won a bronze medal in archery competition.

In karate, Manal Al-Zaid, Shahad Al-Ammar and Lama Abdul-Aziz snatched a silver medal for the collective kata competition, while player Manal Al-Zaid added the 12th medal for the Kingdom by winning a bronze in the individual kata competition.

The Saudi teams participating in the AWST was headed by a delegation from the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee under the management of Turki Al-Musaibih, Fatima Al-Jeraisy, deputy director of the delegation, Faris Al-Qahtani, director of public relations, Aseel Al-Rashed, financial accountant, Dr. Rashid Al-Tunisi as head of the medical team, and Rima Al-Shamsan, a treatment specialist, Rafeef Al-Otaibi, Alaa Al-Rayes and Rania Alsayed as physiotherapists.