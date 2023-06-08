Saudi giants Al-Ahli approach Riyad Mahrez over a potential move

Saudi giants Al-Ahli have reportedly approached Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez over a potential move to the Middle East.

The Jeddah-based club returned to the Saudi Pro League after clinching the first division title.

They are now interested in bringing the Algeria international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist reported via his Twitter account: "Saudi side Al-Ahli interest in Riyad Mahrez, confirmed and concrete as they want to sign Algerian star - but Manchester City have not been approached yet at this stage.

"Man City would require a consistent fee for Mahrez, no chance to let him leave for free."

Saudi clubs are pushing to bring in the best players from around the world and the 32-year-old is one of their main targets this summer.