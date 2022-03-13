Saudi Media Boss Alkhereiji Planning for Chelsea Takeover

Saudi Media boss and Chelsea FC fan Mohamed Alkhereiji believes he has the spending power to take over from Roman Abramovich, according to Goal.

The Saudi businessman is hopeful of completing a takeover of the West London club.

The ambitious investors are planning to redevelop Stamford Bridge and the club's academy at Cobham Training Center, as well as the women's team.

Costs of upgrading the stadium are said to cost in more than £1.5 billion.

The Saudi investors are set to focus on securing new deals for first-team players, with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen among the stars who are due to become free agents this summer.