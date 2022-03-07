Saudi Presenter Tariq Al-Hammad Joins beIN SPORTS Best-in-Class Talent

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, has appointed seasoned Saudi Presenter Tariq A-Hammad to join the line-up of best-in-class talent at its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS.

Al-Hammad joins beIN from the sports network Saudi Sports Company (SSC). With over 20 years’ experience in the media industry - 15 as a specialized sports presenter - he has worked with household names such as Al Jazeera Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, and MBC Group, as well as other well-known TV and radio broadcasters in the region.

Commenting on the appointment of Saudi Presenter Tariq Al-Hammad, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels,MENA, noted: “We’re delighted to announce the strong addition of Al-Hammad to our growing team of top presenters at beIN SPORTS. He joins us during a truly remarkable time, as we gear up the best team to broadcast the most prestigious international sporting event - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM - exclusively in the region”.

Tariq will be on screens alongside beIN’s other exceptional presenters, including Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari, Asya Abdullah, and Andy Kerr.