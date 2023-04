Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal predicted lineup vs Al-Tai

ALBAWABA - Ramon's Diaz's Al-Hilal will be eyeing a win when they take on Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) on Monday in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).

Match date: Monday, April 10

Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC

Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Hilal probable lineup vs Al-Tai

Al Hilal possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Ramon Diaz

Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Saud Abdulhamid, Hyun-soo Jang, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Burayk; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno; Michael, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega; Odion Ighalo