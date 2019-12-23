Scott Enters Race to Dubai in Third with Triumph on Home Soil

Adam Scott secured a second Australian PGA Championship title on home soil to enter the Race to Dubai in third spot after edging out Michael Hendry in a thrilling final round battle at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

The former Masters champion carded a final round 69 to win by two strokes but was pushed all the way by the New Zealander, who finished alone in second after closing his fourth round with back-to-back bogeys.

Hendry had taken the outright lead around the turn after a brilliant burst of scoring but the momentum swung Scott's way when he followed up a birdie on the 14th with a magnificent eagle at the 15th to move two shots clear. The lead would remain the same after 18 holes with Scott capturing his 11th European Tour title and first in his homeland in 2,266 days.

"I'm pretty stoked, actually, I kind of grinded it out this week and I feel like I outsmarted the golf course a little bit, which feels good, and it was good enough to beat everyone,” said Scott, who picks up 335 Race to Dubai points with his triumph.

"It's been a long time between wins for me and maybe only once or twice did the thought cross my mind that I’ll never win again. It feels very good to win here, especially to finish the year off kind of winning at home.”

The Australian trio of Wade Ormsby, Min Woo Lee and Nick Flanagan finished a shot further back to share third place in the Gold Coast and pick up 87.8 points apiece. All three players enter the Race to Dubai in 13th spot after their first event of the season.

South African Bryce Easton was one of five players in tenth spot as he pocketed 34.8 points to jump up to 25th from 68th after three events played.

The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will contest the season-ending US$8 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 19-22, 2020 where US$3 million will be up for grabs for the winner, making it the richest first prize in world tournament golf.

Top 10 Race to Dubai Rankings after the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

1 Pablo LARRAZÁBAL ESP 460.0

2 Rasmus HØJGAARD DEN 347.9

3 Adam SCOTT AUS 335.0

4 Joel SJOHOLM SWE 323.6

5 Renato PARATORE ITA 206.5

6 Antoine ROZNER FRA 193.0

7 Will BESSELING NED 141.7

7 Charl SCHWARTZEL RSA 141.7

7 Branden GRACE RSA 141.7

10 Johannes VEERMAN USA 124.2