Serie A Legend Crespo Tells UAE to Take Care and Keep Training

Hernan Crespo, one of the top luminaries of world football, has underlined the importance of fitness while being confined in the comforts of their homes, during the coronavirus pandemic that has raged around the world.

The prolific striker, who made 64 appearances for Argentina, is the latest big name from the world of football to throw his hat in the Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

Crespo, who played in three World Cups - France 1998, 2002 in South Korea and Japan, and Germany 2006 - urged his friends and residents of Dubai and the UAE to keep training while at home,

"Hi, all my friends in Dubai and the UAE. I am Hernan Crespo speaking," Cresp said in a video message that has been shared on the DSC's social media platforms.

"Take care and don't forget during your stay at home, to train because it is important to be fit and be safe," the 44-year-old, who now sports a salt-and-pepper look, added.

Crespo was a marked presence for Argentina as well as the numerous clubs around the world he played for.

Crespo, nicknamed 'Valdanito,' after his legendary countryman striker Jorge Valdano, plundered 35 goals during a 12-year career with Argentina.

That saw him end up as the fourth highest scorer for his country behind Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Batistuta and the magician Lionel Messi.

Back in his heyday, Crespo was then the most expensive player when he was poached from Parma by Lazio for a record fee of ?56 million.

Starting his career with his hometown side River Plate, Crespo went on to ply his trade with Parma, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Chelsea. He had two spells with Inter, the second being a loan spell while at Chelsea.

Crespo's exploits include three Serie A scudetti, a Copa Libertadores, a Premier League title and an Olympic Games silver at the 1996 Games. He was also the top scorer at the Games.

He also won the Uefa Cup with Parma in 1998-99, with the three Serie A titles coming with Inter from 2007 to 2009.

The others who are part of DSC's campaign are Portugal's former World Player of the Year Luis Figo, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, former French star Nicolas Anelka, former Argentine international and Premier League winner Juan Sebastian Veron, former Brazil international Julio Baptista, Italy's World Cup heroes Marco Materazzi and Gennaro Gattuso, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, former Real Madrid and Malaga centre back Fernando Sanz, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix, former France internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre and refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina.

