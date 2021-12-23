  1. Home
  3. Sevilla Joins Race for Edinson Cavani

Published December 23rd, 2021 - 09:06 GMT
Edinson Cavani (Photo: AFP)
Sevilla have entered the race to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani along with Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 34-year-old is preparing to leave Old Trafford in January, with Spain looking like his most likely destination.

The Uruguayan was linked with a move to Barca in recent weeks, and Juventus are also interested in his services.

Sevilla are in the market for a new forward, and Cavani apparently fits the bill.

The Uruguay international has a contract with United that is set to expire next summer.

He has 18 goals and six assists in 47 games with the Red Devils across all competitions so far.

