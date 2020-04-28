SFA and Food Bank Launch 'Move to Donate' Campaign

In collaboration with Saudi Food Bank, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) on Tuesday launched ‘Move to Donate’ campaign to support the needy and the poor in the holy month of Ramadan.

The social sport initiative encourages people to take part in physical activity while staying home during the holy month, and share a video or photo of themselves on social media including #حركتك_صدقتك (Move to Donate) and #بيتك_ناديك (Your Home, Your Gym) hashtags. Participation in Move to Donate is simple: visit the SFA website and pledge a workout; sports activities from those that have taken the pledge then result in food baskets to be distributed to families in need in Saudi.

“On behalf of the Sports for All Federation, I’d like to warmly congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and everyone in Saudi on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. We are celebrating Ramadan together in the way that supports our values as a country: concern and care for people across Saudi, and lending our strength to those who need it most,” said SFA President Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud.

“I urge everyone to take part in Move to Donate; our strength is in our numbers. The more people that know of the campaign, the better the participation numbers will be. During Ramadan, pledge your commitment to workout out and support the Saudi Food Bank on our website. By posting your home fitness activities on social media using the hashtags, you’ll be motivating others to get active and prioritize health during this holy month while simultaneously helping families,” Prince Khaled continued.

Launched last month and supported closely by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, SFA’s digital campaign Baytak Nadeek encourages people to get active and keep fit while staying home. Baytak Nadeek supports the Ministry of Health’s recommendations to stay home and embrace social distancing while encouraging people to turn their personal spaces into physical activity zones, creating family fun and encouraging healthy habits.

Part of the Quality of Life Program, an extension of the SFA’s commitment to realizing Vision 2030’s pillars of fitness and health in Saudi, Baytak Nadeek galvanized people across the country to get fit at home. The digital campaign has already reached nearly four million people with thousands of user-generated social media images and videos of home workouts from across the country, and some from the wider GCC.