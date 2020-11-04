Sheikh Mansoor Assures DSC's Commitment to Develop Sports Sector

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has said the Council will continue working on the development of the sports sector in Dubai and on strengthening UAE’s position as one of the world’s premier destination for hosting top international sports event by launching new initiates that translate the vision of the country’s wise leadership, and seek the development of Emirati personnel, according to a press release.

This came during a meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors, which was held at the headquarters of Dubai Sports council and chaired by Sheikh Mansoor.

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, participated in the meeting along with Board members Dr Abdulla Al Karam; Maryam Al Hammadi; Ali Bujsaim; Mohammed Al Kamali; Ahmad Al Shafar; Moaza Saeed Al Marri; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, was also present at the meeting.

Sheikh Mansoor confirmed that the Council will continue to organize international and local sporting events, and provide its facilities to event organizers from international and local sports federations and organizations, as well as the private sector, in a way that contributes to the spread of sports in the different regions of Dubai. The events will be organized in accordance with the approved preventive measures and protocols for each sport.

The Council will also welcome international teams wishing to set up their training camps in Dubai, or looking to compete in tournaments in Dubai to take advantage of the excellent organizational atmosphere here, as well as the gold standards of safety and care that will be employed for their protection.

Sheikh Mansoor also reaffirmed cooperation with training centres and academies that attract a large numbers of amateurs in various sports, thus playing a prominent role in spreading the practice of sport, as well as promoting the virtues of health and happiness, and supporting the community.

In the meeting, the results of Decree No. 5 of 2020 issued by Sheikh Mansoor were reviewed. The decree seeks the development and follow-up of the administrative and supervisory cadres in clubs and sports companies in the Emirate of Dubai, and sets controls for the work of this important group in the various clubs and sports companies.

The decree comes within the framework of developing Emirati cadres and supporting them to succeed in performing their administrative and supervisory role by attracting the best cadres according to the criteria set by the decree, in a way that achieves the desired development of the sports sector, and makes the environment of sports clubs and companies attractive at the sporting and community level.

The performance report of the Council — the events that were organized during the last period and the events scheduled for the coming period — were also reviewed at the meeting.

The number of events organized during the Covid-19 pandemic has reached 90 —10 of those events were international and 80 local. The number of upcoming events scheduled for November and December is 85, 13 of which are international and 72 local.

The main sports events taking place in Dubai during the months of November and December are: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic women's golf championship, the ICE Warrior Challenge, the final stages of Indian Premier League (IPL), Al Marmoom Dune Run, Garmin Quest Race in Hatta, the DP World Tour Championship, and the Dubai International Sports Conference.

Private sector to be awarded for ‘Excellence’

The Board of Directors reviewed the report of the Development and Future Committee, including the 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Model, which has been designed in accordance with the latest developments in the sports sector and other areas of life, and the changing scope of the Council’s supervisory powers.

The new Dubai Sports Excellence Model will be applied during the current sports season and the winners will be honored in 2021. The eighth session of the Model will honor performances of both public and private sports institutions, and will focus on the diversity and scope of work of these institutions, as well as on their business continuity, flexibility in dealing with crises, the ability to recover and continuous performance.

The Board also reviewed the report of the Investment and Projects Committee on the plan to achieve self-sufficiency at Dubai football companies, in accordance with current developments, and appropriate decisions were made in this regard.

The Board of Directors also reviewed a report of the Dubai International Marine Club related to the management of the club’s assets, and it was decided to form a working group headed by Saeed Hareb to coordinate with the Club on receiving the asset report within 30 days.

The working group also includes Ahmad Al Shafar, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Council’s Investment and Projects Committee, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.

The Board also reviewed a number of other topics within the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken in this regard.