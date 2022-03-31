Sheringham: Pochettino Good Choice for Man Utd

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham believes that Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is the right person to take over at Old Trafford.

The Argentine is being lined up by United to become their permanent manager next season.

Sheringham offered his view on the situation, as quoted by Tribalfootball.

“In my opinion, Mauricio Pochettino would be a good choice for Manchester United," he said.

"I think he plays the kind of football that United wants to play.

"He dictates the game to the opponent, and does not sit and wait."

The 50-year-old is believed to be keen on leaving PSG at the end of the season and move to Manchester United is on the cards for him.