Sivasspor Goalkeeper Faints During Besiktas Match

Turkish football club Demir Grup Sivasspor's goalkeeper collapsed on the pitch during a match against Besiktas on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Malian-French goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa fainted after a clash with Besiktas's Tyler Boyd during the opening match of the top-tier 2019-2020 Turkish Super Lig, in the country's central province of Sivas.

Samassa was taken to a hospital after the incident which occurred during the match's first half.

Sivasspor beat Besiktas 3-0 with goals from Mert Hakan Yandas in the 30th minute, Mustapha Yatabare in the 54th minute and Emre Kilinc in the 76th minute.

The away match was the worst opening for the Istanbul giants Besiktas in Turkish Super Lig history.