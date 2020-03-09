Snixer Sports Sues Afghanistan Cricket Board

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been sued a company that acquired the rights to organize the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in 2018.

The lawsuit was filed by Snixer Sports in an arbitration court in London, with the firm claiming $15 million vide an agreement on the Afghanistan Premier League.

A Snixer Sports official told Dawn: “We were left with no option but to resort to legal remedies against the biased and illegal conduct of ACB.”

The official said: “Each franchisee spends close to $1.5 million per team and with 5 teams it comes to $7.5 million. Around 2 million will be spent by promoters every season to sustain the league.”

Despite facing losses of over $3 million in the inaugural season, Snixer Sports claimed clearing 100 percent market payments in 60 days of the league commencement.

In September 2019, the ACB postponed last year’s APL edition after the league’s commercial partner failed to pay the ACB rights money.

The ACB terminated the agreement, also citing concerns about the integrity of people associated with Snixer Sports.

The official believed the ACB had no justification for cancelling the investment, especially when the board was a partner in the venture without having the home market advantage.

A new tender issued by ACB also suggested the board was financially incapable of running the league itself. “We deny any/all allegations leveled against us by ACB.”

The official said the wanted to place it on record that there had been no material breach by Snixer Sports. The allegations about the questionable integrity of ICC and ACU are defamatory, the source insisted.

But ACB said the contract was terminated because Snixer Sports failed to pay the dues as per the mutual agreement.

ACB spokesman Mohammad Ibrahim Momand told the newspaper: “Snixer Sports and people connected to them posed a severe risk to the integrity of the league. The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is aware of the risk.”

He claimed Snixers owed ACB dues for the last (APL) season. Once the dues are paid, ACB’s legal team will deal with Snixer or with the court.

By S. Mudassir Ali Shah