Solskjaer Wants Ronaldo 'in the Box Scoring Goals'

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Cristiano Ronaldo to be 'in the box scoring goals'.

The 36-year-old decided to move back to United on Friday and is set to be officially signed in the coming days.

Solskjaer told MUTV: "Cristiano has evolved as a player.

"He used to play wide right, wide left, up front but he's more of a center forward for me at the moment, definitely.

"There will be games we play with two up front or three up front but I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals."

Ronaldo left Juventus before the end of his contract as he decided to pursue a new challenge.

He will probably make his Manchester United debut on the 11th of September when the Red Devils face Newcastle United after the international break.