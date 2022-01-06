Southampton Hoping to Re-Sign Gareth Bale

Southampton are hoping to put together a suitable offer that would bring Gareth Bale back to Saint Mary's, according to El Nacional.

The 32-year-old began his senior career with the Saints before moving to Tottenham in May of 2007 for an initial £5 million.

The Wales international became one of Spurs' finest stars and caught the attention of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants signed Bale in September of 2013 for a reported fee of £85.3 million.

The Welshman enjoyed great success at Madrid and won 13 major trophies including four Champions League titles.

But his form dipped significantly in recent years as he struggled for game time edging his way towards free agency at the end of the current season.