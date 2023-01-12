Spanish Super Cup: Betis vs Barcelona probable lineups

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2023 - 11:16 GMT
Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski gestures during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski gestures during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Real Betis and Barcelona will battle for a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final when they meet on Thursday night at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Match date: Thursday, 12 January
Kick-off: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

Real Betis vs Barcelona predicted lineups

  • Real Betis (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Manuel Pellegrini.

Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Victor Ruiz, Edgar Gonzalez, Juan Miranda; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Luiz Henrique, Nabil Fekir, Rodri Sanchez; Borja Iglesias.

  • Barcelona (4-3-3):

Coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.

