Spanish Super Cup: Betis vs Barcelona probable lineups

Real Betis and Barcelona will battle for a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final when they meet on Thursday night at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
Match date: Thursday, 12 January
Kick-off: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Fahd International Stadium
Real Betis vs Barcelona predicted lineups
- Real Betis (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Manuel Pellegrini.
Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Victor Ruiz, Edgar Gonzalez, Juan Miranda; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Luiz Henrique, Nabil Fekir, Rodri Sanchez; Borja Iglesias.
- Barcelona (4-3-3):
Coach: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.
