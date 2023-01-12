Spanish Super Cup: Betis vs Barcelona probable lineups

Real Betis and Barcelona will battle for a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final when they meet on Thursday night at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Match date: Thursday, 12 January

Kick-off: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

Real Betis vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Real Betis (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Manuel Pellegrini.

Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Victor Ruiz, Edgar Gonzalez, Juan Miranda; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Luiz Henrique, Nabil Fekir, Rodri Sanchez; Borja Iglesias.

Barcelona (4-3-3):

Coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.