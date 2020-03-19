Syrian Sport Federation Suspends External Participation, Except Those Qualifying for Tokyo

In line with the precautionary measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus, the General Sport Federation has suspended all the participations in the external events, except those which qualify for Tokyo Olympiad that will be held by the end of next June.

The Federation’s Executive Office has issued a circular to close sports facilities and cities and not allow entry to them except for workers and during the official working hours only, in addition to closing private sport clubs “homes and centers” and postponing all activities, courses, seminars and gatherings.

On March 14th, the Federation stopped all the local sport activities till the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

By Ruaa al-Jazaeri