  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Tebas Claims Real Madrid Have Money to Sign Haaland & Mbappe

Tebas Claims Real Madrid Have Money to Sign Haaland & Mbappe

Published September 13th, 2021 - 08:19 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)

La Liga President Javier Tebas believes that Real Madrid have enough money to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Also ReadPSG to Make Another Mbappe Contract OfferPSG to Make Another Mbappe Contract Offer

The Spanish giants offered to buy Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain several times this summer, but all their attempts were met with rejection.

The 22-year-old will become a free agent after the end of the current season and could move to Madrid for free.

Borussia Dortmund's Haaland was also linked with Los Blancos - and La Liga president thinks that they can afford to bring in the two stars.

Tebas told Cadena COPE: "Real Madrid have sold €200 million worth of players, they have enough money to sign Mbappe and Haaland together. They have not lost money."

Next year's summer transfer window will surely witness fierce battles for the services of the two forwards.

Haaland and Mbappe could move to Real Madrid next season (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Erling HaalandKylian MbappeBorussia DortmundParis Saint-GermainPSGJavier TebasReal Madrid

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...