Ten Hag Leading Candidates for Man Utd Job

AFC Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is now leading the candidates to take over as permanent boss at Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

The English giants have followed the Dutchman as he transformed Ajax into one of Europe's best teams with limited resources.

United recently appointed Ralf Rangnick as head coach until the end of the season.

They will consider keeping him if they see significant improvement in the coming months.

Ten Hag was appointed as the head coach of Ajax on 21 December 2017 after the dismissal of Marcel Keizer.

He managed the team in 189 games so far in all competitions winning 139 and losing 25.