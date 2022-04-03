Thomas Tuchel Linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are being linked with a potential move for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, according to the Telegraph.

The Spanish giants are considering the German coach as doubts over Carlo Ancelotti's future ignite.

Ancelotti could be sacked even if the team manages to win the domestic league title this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has insisted however that he is committed to the West London club for now.

Tuchel joined the Blues in January of 2020 after a disappointing spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 48-year-old is tied to the English club until June 30, 2024.

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League quarterfinal this week.