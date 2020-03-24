Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021

The International Olympic Committee and the Organizing Committee for the upcoming Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) announced today, Tuesday, the official postponement of the activities of this version of the Olympic Games for a year to be held in 2021 due to the outbreak of the "Corona" virus emerging in several places in the world.

It is the first time since 1944 that an Olympics have taken place and it is also the first time in the history of modern Olympics that spans 124 years in which an already scheduled session is postponed.

Unlike the 1944 version that was not created due to World War II, the history of the Olympics before also saw the non-establishment of the 1916 and 1940 versions due to World War I and II, respectively.

The outbreak of the new "Corona" virus began in China earlier this year and then spread quickly around the world until it became a global pandemic this March.

The statement of the International Olympic Committee that the Olympics will be held after the end of 2020, but will not exceed the summer of 2021.

He added that the goal of the postponement is to protect the health and safety of athletes and all participants in the Olympic Games and the international community.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had just said that International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chairman Thomas Bach had "agreed" to a one-year delay to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to fears of a new "Corona" virus outbreak.